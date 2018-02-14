Govt to launch major programme to boost agriculture

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is determined to launch the second phase of the Agriculture Development Programme (ASDP ll) in efforts to boost the sector.

Agriculture deputy minister Mary Mwanjelwa said on Wednesday, February 14, that ASDP II will not only focus on growing crops for consumption but for commercial purposes as well.

Dr Mwanjelwa revealed this during the launch of the euros 4.5 million agriculture projects funded by European Union (EU) under the Sagcot initiative.

"Under the ASDP II, we will focus on improved farming that will expand the economy, benefit farmers and help them to profit more, “she said.

She said the government is currently finalizing preparations for the launch.

Dr Mwanjelwa said several ministries will be involved as the matter cuts across several sectors. These will include the ministries of Finance and Water and Irrigation.

More partners to the programme, according to her, will include the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Aga Khan Foundation and Helvetas Swiss and would be implemented in Iringa and Morogoro regions.