Govt to recruit over 12,000 water technicians this year

By Dunstan Mhilu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Water and Irrigation plans to employ 12,000 water technicians this year, it was revealed in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Speaking during the 8th graduation ceremony at the Water Institute in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the deputy minister of Water and Irrigation, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, urged the graduates to apply for various posts when they see the vacancy announcements.

“This means that almost all of you will be employed if your applications meet the set conditions,” he said, when addressing the gathering.

He noted that though unemployment was a national problem, the graduates were somehow assured that they might secure the jobs.

He also challenged the graduates to venture on entrepreneurship in case they failed to land formal employment.

“Don’t rely much on government employment because chances are limited. I have been told that this Institute, among other courses, offers entrepreneur training. Use it to employ yourselves,” he said.

He also commended the Institute for a good job particularly on giving quality education to the students because reports indicate its graduates were exemplary in the society.

“But generally, since its inception in 1974 the institute has been offering quality services which contributed to positive development to the nation,” said Mr Kamwelwe.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister praised the Water Technicians Fund which sponsored 264 students by paying for their fees, accommodation and meals.

He said the government would also improve and restore the Institute’s infrastructure. He revealed plans to construct modern library and laboratories to enable students to attain good education.

The Institute’s board chairman, Prof Felix Mtalo, commended the 313 graduates for showing that they were competent enough to be employed within the country and even abroad.