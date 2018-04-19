Govt to spend Sh155 billion on grain storage facilities

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In a bid to ensure food security, the government plans to spend Sh155.1 billion (euros 55 million) on building grain storage structures countrywide.

Industry, Trade and Investments minister Charles Mwijage made the remarks yesterday at the Eastern African Grain Council (EAGC) annual members and stakeholders meeting.

According to him, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is next week scheduled to launch a programme of constructing go-downs in Njombe (Makambaku), Mtwara, Katavi and Dodoma, among others.

“The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay a foundation stone in Dodoma. The go-downs will help the government reserve cereal crops such as maize, rice and to look for external market to trade some grains,” he said.

He said that as a country they are proud of their status as a major producer of agricultural commodities in Eastern Africa.

The country produces surpluses of maize, rice, pulses, tea and coffee, amongst other commodities.

He said that in the current 2017/18, Tanzania produced a surplus of maize, beans and rice.

Mr Mwijage argued that, this scenario shows that neighbouring countries make a highly important regional market for agro-products produced in Tanzania hence making it possible for the country to earn foreign exchange.

He noted that Tanzania earns between $160 million and $270 million annually from pulse exports. The importance of foreign markets for Tanzania’s agricultural produce was highlighted particularly strongly last year when India, a major trading partner in pulses, restricted imports of pigeon peas, which has led to untold losses to farmers, traders, and the economy as a whole. Reasoning further, Mr Mwijage said in the grain sector, trade in raw grains may somewhat be interpreted as a threat to food security or a threat to the livelihood of domestic farmers, depending on the direction of trade.

“To understand the role of trade in agro-industry development, we must first recall the state of trade in Africa. Only 10 per cent of Africa’s total trade is between African countries, yet our bias towards trading with non-African countries has yielded a meagre return of accounting for only 2 per cent of global trade. It is clear that our participation in the global multilateral trading system has not been as fruitful as we need it to be, despite its obvious importance,” he said.

EAGC chairman Eugene Rwibasira said the board was currently developing other investments, essentially as member services, but to be offered commercially on fee basis, in partnership with institutional experts who have a share in the vision and aspirations of EAGC.