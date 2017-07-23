Govt to upgrade 58 kilometer road in Ileje

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured the people of Ileje district in Songwe region that the government will construct Mpemba to Msongole road with tarmac standards.

Speaking to Ileje residents on a day before yesterday (Saturday) Mr Majariwa said completion of a based 58km road is a key which will open various economic opportunities and easy transport ambiguities.

He added that the completion of the road will also help farmers of Ireje district to reach markets for their products within and outside the Songwe region.

“The government understands how this road is important to you, and I as Prime Minister, I assure you that the road will be constructed in a tarmac level,” he he said.

He added that the construction of the Mpemba to Msongole road, will also connect Ileje district and other roads that connect Tanzania and neighbouring countries particular Malawi.

He pledged residents to stay calm while the government is implementing development projects for them.

The Ileje district commissioner Mr Joseph Mkude said transport has posed a challenge to residents from getting economic and social services for long time.

He said, the funds for road constructions which has been released by the government was not enough.

“We are happy that the government is going to construct a tarmac road, because the existing one has been costing a lot of money due to frequent repairs every year,” he added.

He said the existing roads will not last longer during the rainy seasons.

“I also plea to the government to construct more tarmac roads here at Ileje district due to its importance as a good supplier of food in the country,” he said.