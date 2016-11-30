Govt told to end probe into fired workers

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Political analysts have called on the government to fast-track pending investigations into public servants who were suspended in the last one year.

Since Dr John Magufuli assumed the presidency a year ago, hundreds of officials have been suspended mainly for corruption, embezzlement and incompetence allegations.

While some have been charged in court and a few reinstated, the fate of the majority is still unknown with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau saying it was still continuing with investigations.

But stakeholders say that investigations ought to have been completed by now and that it was time the fate of the workers was made known.

Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) Prof Gaudence Mpangala says the level of corruption and embezzlement in public sector had reached unprecedented levels and action ought to have been taken and that process should be executed in an open manner that protects the rights of all those involved.

“A year is a long period of time, it is enough to complete investigations, and now questions are being asked because matters are yet to be solved,” he said adding:

“Were some of these officials sacked on baseless accusations? Or some had to pay a price because of their positions? These are questions that need answers.”

Political Science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Richard Mbunda noted that there is always a misconceived notion that culprits have been seized every time the sackings are announced.

“We should be mindful of their rights as well, they are innocent until proven otherwise,” he said adding:

“What is needed is a system that will work on these cases promptly and justly, as a matter of fact, these people are still earning from public coffers but are doing no work.”

The issue of paying the removed officials is also a burning one, with Kawe MP Halima Mdee (Chadema) revealing in Parliament recently that Kinondoni Municipal Council alone is paying Sh2 billion in salaries to the officials. Kigoma Urban MP and ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said the situation is alarming and has greatly contributed to a sharp increase in a government wage bill.

“If a sacked officer is earning say Sh10 million, and now his post has been filled with another officer also earning the same salary, taxpayers end up paying double for a single job, and that is the case for hundreds of officials whose fate is unknown,” he said.

According to Mr Kabwe, if the modality of handling of the sackings is not going to be reviewed then it would increase the burden to taxpayers than making things better.

Meanwhile, PCCB has reinstated four of its officials who were suspended late last year for travelling outside the country without permission.

PCCB spokesperson Mussa Misalaba mentioned the officials who have been reinstated as the director of Community Education, Ms Mary Mosha, the director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ekwabi Mujungu after their case was heard and determined.

The case was dealt with by the President’s Office because of the seniority of the officials. They reported on their duty stations on November 14. Others who were re-instated are PCCB spokesperson Doreen Kapwani and personal secretary to the PCCB director general Rukia Nikitas.

The cases of these two were dealth with by PCCB and they were penalised by being shifted to other departments, among other disciplinary actions. The four officials left the country on November 23 last year before permission for them to trave abroad was finalised.

This happened a few weeks after President John Magufuli had announced a ban on “unecessary foreign trips”.