Govt told to table realistic budget

By Kalunde Jamal @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government must improve revenue collections to fully implement its annual budget, which is currently short of revenue.

Embattled Civic United Front (CUF) chairman Ibrahim Lipumba made the observation when presenting the recommendations before party’s council--of a faction that he leads--last weekend.

He said, according to central bank’s reports, during the seven months of the current financial year, the government planned to spend Sh15.5 trillion but real expenditure stood at Sh10.7 trillion--only 69 per cent.

“Development budget has always receiving insufficient budget allocations, causing some planned projects to get stuck,” he said during a press conference.

He also said during the seven months, the government planned to spend Sh7.4 trillion on development projects, but only spent Sh4 trillion, which is only 54 per cent.

“It is important for the government to present realistic budget estimates before Parliament because this problem has been happening for years,” he noted.

He also challenged the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to present realistic revenue collection targets.

“Setting out higher revenue collection targets causes inflation of tax estimates by TRA officials, resulting into forcing traders to pay more in order to attain the authority’s targets,” he said.

“Some tax estimates are too high for traders to pay, which sometimes result into closure of businesses,” he said.

However, Prof Lipumba has commended the ongoing infrastructure and energy projects such as the construction of the standard gauge railway and the Stigler’s Gorge Power Project, saying these would stimulate economic growth.

The coordinator of Open University of Tanzania Consultancy Bureau, Dr William Pallangyo, said since the budget was just estimates of domestic revenue and donor funding, sometimes foreign sources don’t deliver their promises, thus causing missed targets.

Dr Pallangyo, who is also an expert in policy development management, told The Citizen over the phone that there were some uncertainties such as droughts, floods that contribute to disturbing budget implementation.