Govt verifies Sh61.5 billion in teachers’ arrears

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has accomplished the verification of salaries and non-salary arrears amounting to Sh61.5 billion for 126,893 teachers across the country.

Deputy Minister of State - President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRLG) - Josephat Kakunda said on Wednesday May 2 in Parliament that they had communicated with the treasury for further processes.

The deputy minister was responding to concerns raised by Members of Parliament when debating budget estimates of the ministry of Education, Science and Technology for the year 2018/19.

“The government is actively responding to the challenges facing our teachers,” he said, adding that plans were afoot for a nation-wide debate with stakeholders in the sector.

According to him, next week there will be a meeting at deputy minister’s office where among others they will discuss some issues raised in Parliament.

About the transfer of secondary school teachers to primary schools, the deputy minister said the decision was reached as part of a plan to utilise available human resources.