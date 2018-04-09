Govt vets potential pharma investors

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanchi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The process of identifying investors in the pharmaceutical industry is underway, with the government going through 38 proposals from both local and foreign investors.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, told The Citizen at the weekend that after going through their applications, the government would release a list of potential investors.

Data from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment shows that Tanzania spends over Sh800 billion to import medicines and medical supplies annually.

President John Magufuli said recently that it is only about six per cent of Tanzania’s requirements for medicines that is produced locally.

The 38 investors include the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), His Highness the Aga Khan. The Aga Khan, who has multiple business interests in the country, showed interest in investing in Tanzania’s pharmaceutical industry during last week’s meeting, which brought together government officials and members of the private sector in Dar es Salaam.

“Following the recent meeting, we decided to hold discussions with investors who had expressed their interest and we came to realise that most of them have good ideas, although some of them do not have sufficient funds,” she said on the sidelines of a meeting with religious leaders.

During the meeting, the government asked the religious leaders to help in raising awareness on vaccination against the human papilloma virus (HPV).

“Apart from the 38 investors, we also have other investors who are enquiring about the prospects of investing in the industry. They are all welcome, but we will make our final decision after a thorough analysis,” Ms Mwalimu said.

She said the government would strive to help those who would make the cut to grow their pharmaceutical industries in the country, a move that will help lower importation of medicines and medical supplies.

Some of the factories that would be set up include Alfa Industries Tanzania Limited, Mwafrica Pharmaceuticals, Prince Construction Dypercor Holding Company Limited and MIG Investment Limited.

Other investors, who have shown interest include the chairman of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation, Mr Reginald Mengi, Mr Mohamed Dewji and Mr Aziz Gulam.