Govt warns traders against buying crops on credit

By DeogratiusKamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.natipnmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has warned traders against buying crops from farmers on credit.

Agriculture deputy minister Mary Mwanjelwa told Parliament yesterday that it was unacceptable to do.

She warned such traders to stop doing so immediately.

She was responding to a question by Special Seats MP Fakharia Shomar Khamis who demanded government's intervention on the matter.

“Some institutions continue buying farmers crops on credit. I want to know if the government is aware of it and if so what it does to stop the trend,” she said.