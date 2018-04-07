Govt won't tolerate insecurity in Arusha - JPM

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The government reiterated has that it will not tolerate acts of insecurity in Arusha, the country's tourism hub.

President John Magufuli on Saturday April 7 directed the security organs to deal firmly with potential trouble makers like the ones who only a few years ago caused mayhem in the city.

He said after inauguration a tourism and diplomatic police station and related functions that Arusha should be left to reclaim its glorious past not only in tranquillity but also in attracting investments.

"We need investors but they will come only if assured of tranquillity", he told the mammoth crowd at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium.

He admitted that the city's reputation was tainted after some grenade attacks and said although the security organs had acted swiftly to contain the situation, they should keep on alert.

He added that the government would act hard against politically-instigated troubles which at one time rocked the town, which is an opposition stronghold, in equal measure.