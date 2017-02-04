Grooming children to love nature

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngorongoro. At Ol Chaniomelok Primary School in the Ngorongoro highlands, school children run their way to and from school across the pristine landscape.

Sadly, these children are oblivious of world famous Ngorongoro Crater located just next door. One would wonder why they are not aware of the world’s famous crater and other natural attractions in the vicinity that draw thousands of foreign and domestic tourists each year.

The answer is simple; there are no programmes in school to educate them on such attractions and their value.

The danger is that they grow up taking for granted the natural beauty in the vicinity which includes the equally picturesque Empakaai and Olmoti craters.

Similar worrying situations are found at Magufuli, Katemwa and Kasaba primary schools in Chato District, Geita Region where pupils are rather ignorant of Rubondo National Park, the only protected area in the region.

The absence of conservation lessons in the school curriculum could be part of the problem. Another factor is the limited awareness in society on the need to appreciate and protect iconic natural heritages.

Rubondo is a unique park by all standards. It’s amongst the few tourist attractions in the country located on an island. The park is found south-west of Lake Victoria.

Ngorongoro Crater, too, has its ecological as well as geological significances and generates billions of shillings per year from the tourists.

The lack of knowledge and interest of the two sites especially among pupils residing nearby is not a good sign for a country that has a quarter of its land under conservation.

Asilia Lodges and Camps Limited, an outfit based in Arusha, is working towards changing the situation.

It has initiated a conservation awareness programme in schools located close to the protected areas under the programme ‘Twende Porini’.

“Conservation is a missing link in Tanzania’s education system. There is no curriculum on natural resources,” said programme manager Johannes Solar, noting that the initiative aims at teaching pupils to love nature.

He added in an interview with The Citizen: “Twende Porini is all about protecting nature with people who have a stake in the future. The future is in the hands of children.”

The children-centred initiative aims at changing the mind set of pupils from communities close to the fragile habitats and threatened wildlife.

Under it children are taken through a series of tailor-made lessons and fun-filled activities intended to expose, groom and inspire them to take care of natural resources.

“In a nutshell, Twende Porini prepares children to appreciate the values attached to ecosystems and wildlife as well as to encourage them to become informed decision makers and nature wardens,” he pointed out.

The programme kicked off in 2015 with conservation lessons given to over 100 pupils from Serengeti District in Mara Region at the firm’s Sayari camp on the fringes of Serengeti National Park.

Last year, it covered four primary schools in two districts; Chato and Ngorongoro.

Sensitisation activities for the three schools in Chato were carried out in Rubondo National Park across the creek.

At least 90 pupils from the three schools were involved in the awareness creation at Rubondo and lasted five days for each group.

The experience saw them booked at the same accommodation facilities used by the tourists. The young participants were taken for game drives, walking safaris and boating.

“We got them to experience tourism like tourists. You know one can learn better by seeing and that’s why we took them for game drives,” he explained.

The children were excited at the opportunity to take photographs and at the chance adjusting binoculars to get a closer view of the wildlife.

Sensitising school children and teachers on wildlife conservation takes place hand in hand with developing their talents.

According to Mr Solar, this includes playing soccer, drawing wildlife pictures, watching documentaries and taking part in quizzes on wildlife.

Artistes included Bongo Flava sensations like Ben Pol and Ally Kiba who were invited to entertain the children. Their songs centred on fighting the poaching of the elephants and rhinos.

The five-day experience at Rubondo included lectures on wildlife conservation given experts from the Moshi-based College of African Wildlife Management (Cawm), Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) that manages parks across the country and other from allied bodies.

Best performers of the quiz and debate among the pupils were awarded, says Mr Lucas Songoro, another official of the company who described the Rubondo trip undertaken last November as successful.

At Ol Chaniomelok school located in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, in Nainokanoka, sixty pupils took part in a similar exercise.

Mr Songoro said for the programme to be successful, it must be consistent. “We aim at visiting each national park twice in a year,” he pointed out.

Besides raising awareness of children on nature conservation, tourism and livelihoods, Twende Porini is geared to creating a talent pool to diversify career opportunities of the children.

The long term plan is to have at least 15 employees of the company who have gone through the Twende Porini experience by 2025.

Responsible tourism is a new concept in the country and the company has not only distinguished itself in selling Tanzania’s tourist attractions abroad but in putting in practice the concept.

It not only focuses on the preservation of nature but on acknowledging the fact that locals living around tourist sites should benefit from tourism.