2 year old stabbed to death, suspect runs off to boyfriend

By Emmanuel Mtengwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

A two-year-old has died after being stabbed in the navel by a relative in Kigamboni.

The alleged perpetrator then hid the child’s body under the bed and ran off to be with her boyfriend.

The incident happened on Tuesday, according to Temeke Regional Police chief Emmanuel Lukula.

The police have identified the perpetrator, who is in her 20s, as a “relative of the mother of the child.”

“She wasn’t the maid as some have claimed,” the Temeke police boss told MCL Digital early Wednesday.

“After committing the crime, she then went off to a man with whom she’s thought to be in a relationship,” said Mr Lukula.

The suspect was arrested after a quick investigation, according to the Temeke police chief.