By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government on Thursday May 3 directed regional health authorities across the country to ensure that the provision of medical services is strictly carried out by qualified health professionals, insisting that politicians should be guided well on how to lead health campaigns.

The directive comes just a day after two politicians participated in a nationwide cancer vaccination drive by demonstrating how to administer an HPV vaccine to school girls. This attracted backslash from the medical fraternity and the general public.

In pictures that went viral on social media, the Member of Parliament for Ulanga, Goodluck Mlinga was seen holding a syringe and posing as though he was actively administering a vaccine to a school girl. Mr Mlinga then wrote, on his social media account, “I am leading a vaccination campaign against cervical cancer in my constituency.”

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Mohammed Kambi has now directed Regional Medical Officers and Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to guide politicians on the best ways to participate in the anti-cancer vaccination campaigns without compromising medical ethos.

Professor Kambi warned that such an act by politicians would negatively affect how the public perceives the vaccination programmes.

In a statement, Professor Kambi said that the public had been thrown into panic upon seeing politicians holding syringes as though they were vaccinating the girls. But he noted that the health ministry had confirmed that the politicians did not actually inject the girls.

“…we [the government] have established that the service was issued by skilled healthcare providers,” reads part of the statement.

The matter stirred a heated debate in Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday, forcing the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu to intervene.