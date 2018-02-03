Saturday, February 3, 2018

Guidelines on cancer treatment coming

 

In Summary

Globally, cancer now kills about 8 million people every year, according to the World Health Organisation

Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. In the next two months, the government is expected to come up with national guidelines to streamline cancer treatment in the country, a senior cabinet minister has revealed.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu (pictured) said yesterday the new plan comes as a major boost to cancer treatment in Tanzania.

She was addressing a press conference in Dodoma ahead of World Cancer Day, which is due to be marked tomorrow.

Globally, cancer now kills about 8 million people every year, according to the World Health Organisation.

Ms Mwalimu said the guidelines, which have been developed by the government with the assistance of cancer stakeholders, would help to determine how and where the government must intervene in dealing with cancer and drawing up the cost of treatment for the disease.

She cited data collected by the health ministry from the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) and other hospitals in the country which showed that 50,000 new patients are diagnosed with cancer in the country every year.

‘At ORCI, more than 13,000 cancer patients were reported to have cancer by the end of last year, this number has increased from 9000 cases in 2014,’’ she said.

However, the minister admitted that the data which is currently being cited by the government is only hospital-based and not reflecting the true picture of the cancer burden in the country.

The minister acknowledged the gap in data collection after a question raised by The Citizen to the minister on when the government would come up with a well-researched cancer registry instead of relying on hospital data for planning interventions.

“We are taking this up as a challenge. But, in the coming months, we will partner with various researchers from local and international agencies on drawing up the cancer registry. In fact, this is what would enable us to plan well for cancer interventions,’’ she responded.

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Halt Kinondoni campaigns to honour Kingunge: Zitto

ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has urged political parties currently campaigning for the

4  hours ago

Rugemarila denies receiving treatment at Muhimbili

Dar es Salaam. City businessman James Rugemarila has dismissed claims by the prosecution side

  • News
    Mwigulu calls for patriotism during National ID registration  
  • News
    Go back to your countries, RC orders illegal immigrants  
  • News
    Pangani unveils Sh16bn budget for 2018/19  
  • News
    Parents failing to take children to school face arrest  