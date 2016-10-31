HESLB to verify loan applicants once again

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) will next month authenticate loans beneficiaries appearing in its database and eliminate from the list students who don’t qualify.

The HESLB announcement is another shocking news to most higher learning institution students whose hope to have education costs made lighter by the government faded following the new guidelines issued by the board for the 2016/17 academic year. HESLB Managing Director Abdul Badru told a press conference yesterday that after updating the database, the board expects there will be major changes in the student’s status.

“Those lacking the prerequisite qualification for loans will be eliminated, but some will advance and become new beneficiaries. Those who had parents, but have become orphans will be considered for advancements” he said. He said what would be done by the HESLB shouldn’t be confused with the physical verifications conducted by Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training ministry this year.

Mr Badru said schools that offer A-Level education have updated and decentralised information on fees charged and that HESLB would use the database to have students background before changing their loans status. “The financial status of the parents/guardians/relatives will known using the past investment in education of their children. These will be obliged to pay to the university the same amount they paid for their children in high school, and HESLB will cover the difference” he said.

He pointed that HESLB, which has so far paid universities money covering the loans for 20,391 students out of 25,717 who have been admitted, will continue providing loans to 93,295 ongoing students making a total of all beneficiaries equivalent to 119,012.

A total of Sh483 billion has been allocated for university students this financial year, out of which Sh56 billion would come from revolving fund, he said. Some Sh80 billion has been provided by the government and that Sh21 billion revolving funds has been collected while Sh40 billion has been allocated for tuition.

Mr Badru said loans have been issued to 4,321 students with orphanage status, 118 with disabilities, 295 sponsored by institutions, 6,159 taking priority courses and 9,498 from low income families.