Hakielimu launches a new five-year strategic plan

Dar es Salaam.A local education advocacy institution Hakielimu, has today launched a five-year (2017/21) strategic plan to replace the just concluded 2012/16 strategy.
The new plan revolves around three key areas such as influencing change in education policy, promoting citizen participation and engagement as well as encouraging transparency and accountability in the sector.
Speaking during the launch, Hakielimu Executive Director John Kalaghe said the plan will be implemented by encouraging direct community participation through organised debates and dialogues.
"We shall also be conducting researches on education-related issues in a fresh bid to improve the sector," he said