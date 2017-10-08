Half of govt schools lack reliable water

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia

Arusha.Only 40 per cent of primary schools and 56 secondary schools in the country have reliable supply of water, according to HakiElimu managing director John Kalage.

He said critical shortage of water facing many schools has led to the young learners spending much time fetching for water instead of concentrating on studies.

He revealed this at the weekend during a graduation ceremony at Mukulat Secondary School in the drought prone Lemanyata ward in Arumeru district.

He said the education sector continues to face a host of challenges and that water scarcity, especially in schools located in the rural areas, was one of the challenges which need to be addressed urgently.

According to Mr Kalage, there was a shortage of 22,000 classroooms country-wide in government-owned primary and O Level secondary schools.

HakiElimu donated Sh. 20 million for a water supply project at the school located in North West of Mt. Meru, an area often hit by severe droughts due to insufficient rains.

The cash was handed over to the school head Vitalis Martin who said the institution, which was established in 1995, has a total of 717 students.

He lauded HakiElimu for the assistance which he said would assist the institution tackle one of the problems which has haunted its for years; scarcity of water.