Halt Kinondoni campaigns to honour Kingunge: Zitto

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@ymail.com

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has urged political parties currently campaigning for the Kinondoni seat to take a break in honour of the fallen doyen of Tanzanian politics Mzee Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru.

Mr Kabwe, who is also the Kigoma Urban MP, said the parties should postpone their campaigns for at least three days.

He was speaking on Saturday, February 3, at the residence of Mzee Ngombale-Mwiru who died early Friday.

"Mzee Kingunge served CCM and the government for decades before changing his loyalty to Chadema. CCM and Chadema candidates should postpone their campaigns and resume them after his burial," he told journalists.

The minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika, said he was saddened and shocked by Mzee Ngombale-Mwiru’s demise.

He described him as "competent leader".