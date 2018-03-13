Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Hanang salt mine set to benefit residents

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Hanang. Residents living near Gendabi Mineral Salt Mines in Hanang District, Manyara Region are expected to benefit from the project now that an investor who plans a factory in the area has been found.

Manyara regional commissioner Alexander Mnyeti made the revelation on Monday, March 12, during his tour at the village, noting that villagers should get prepared to extract salt and sell it to the factory.

“Extract the mineral in bulk and sell it to the factory. The government will take strong measures against politicians who will obstruct implementation of the project,” he said, adding.

“The government will not tolerate politicians who intend to use problems of the public for personal political gain,” he warned.

The CCM district chairman Mathew Darema expressed gratitude to the government on behalf of the residents, factory would solve market problems facing citizens in the area.

"We are thankful for this investment which will create jobs and improve market opportunities to salt extracted in the area," said Mr Darema.

