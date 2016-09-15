By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tanzania joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer today (September 16) amid reports that the country has managed to reduce the spread of hazardous chemicals by 86 per cent during the past 17 years.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted September 16 to be the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on 19th December 1994, acting in accordance with the 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

Depletion of the Ozone Layer allows massive radiations (Ultraviolet B) to reach the face of the earth and thus resulting into an increase in diseases like skin cancer, cataract which results into blindness and a general deficiency in the body’s ability to fight diseases among others.

The Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr January Makamba said here earlier today that in implementing the Montreal Protocol, Tanzania adopted in 1996, several measures to reduce the use of chemicals that deplete the Ozone Layer.

“With the measures, Tanzania has been able to reduce over 216 tonnes of these chemicals. This is equivalent to 86 per cent of such chemicals which were being used in 1999,” he said.

Among the measures, taken by the country during the past years include creating awareness on the dangers of producing various products using technologies that deplete the ozone layer as well as regulating the importation of chemicals that deplete the ozone layer among others.