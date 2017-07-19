By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of health has directed Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council (TNMC) to suspend a nurse (name withheld) for allegedly raping a relative of a patient.

The suspect allegedly violated Section 23 (2) of the 2010 Nursing and Midwifery. He is accused of sedating and raping a relative of a patient, who was admitted at the dispensary.

Mr Nsachris Mwamwaja, ministry’s spokesperson condemned the incident in a statement released to the media on Wednesday.