Health insurance cover for poor families launched

By John Namkwahe @TheCitizenTz jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zurich Insurance Brokers in partnership with Jubilee Insurance on Thursday launched health insurance scheme targeting families living below the poverty line in Tanzania.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of the scheme titled "Afya Wote", CEO of Zurich Group, Mr Sudi Simba, noted that the scheme will offer a health cover of up to Sh2.5 million per family.

He said in order to have that cover, beneficiaries will be required to pay a total of Sh174,000 per year as registration fee. The coverage will be extended to four family members including head of the household, spouse and up to two dependants or children.

"The beneficiaries are entitled to hospitalisation coverage within the top high quality hospitals across the country both private and public," he noted.