Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Health minister to close antimicrobial resistance campaign

Minister for Health, Children, Community

Minister for Health, Children, Community Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu. 

In Summary

The closing ceremony is expected to be graced by minister for Health, Children, Community Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Advertisement
By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The countrywide campaign on Antimicrobial Resistance (MRA) in Dodoma Municipality will come to a climax this Saturday.

The closing ceremony is expected to be graced by minister for Health, Children, Community Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

The voluntary campaign, launched here on September 2, last year, by the Tanzania Pharmaceutical Students Association (TAPSA), has so far reached to at least 48,694 students and 688 teachers in 177 secondary schools across the country.

"When it comes to fighting antimicrobial resistance, spreading a message is an important part of tackling the issue. Through the campaign we were able to hit and surpassed our target. We had an opportunity to inform the public on the problem of antimicrobial resistance and why there is a need to act against it," TAPSA president Erick Venant said.

Mr Venant added that antimicrobial resistance was a global problem that had claimed the lives of a lot of people, a situation that calls for measures to curb it.

He detailed that in order to reach to a large community, the positive campaign included MRA radio talk to at least 20 radio stations in different regions as well as some television shows.

"Through radio and TV programmes, we managed to reach to at least six million people in both the Mainland and Zanzibar," he said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Tanzania launches e-Passport as Magufuli calls for tighter control of illegal immigrants

President John Magufuli has on Wednesday, January 31, launched Tanzania’s new passport, which is

Features that make new passports difficult to duplicate

The newly-launched electronic passports will difficult to imitate, the government has said,

  • News
    Employers’ body organises job orientation programme for the disabled  
  • News
    Use of old passports to end January 2019  
  • News
    New electronic passports to cost Sh150,000  
  • News
    BoT asked to return cents in money circulation  