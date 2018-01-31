Health minister to close antimicrobial resistance campaign

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The countrywide campaign on Antimicrobial Resistance (MRA) in Dodoma Municipality will come to a climax this Saturday.

The closing ceremony is expected to be graced by minister for Health, Children, Community Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

The voluntary campaign, launched here on September 2, last year, by the Tanzania Pharmaceutical Students Association (TAPSA), has so far reached to at least 48,694 students and 688 teachers in 177 secondary schools across the country.

"When it comes to fighting antimicrobial resistance, spreading a message is an important part of tackling the issue. Through the campaign we were able to hit and surpassed our target. We had an opportunity to inform the public on the problem of antimicrobial resistance and why there is a need to act against it," TAPSA president Erick Venant said.

Mr Venant added that antimicrobial resistance was a global problem that had claimed the lives of a lot of people, a situation that calls for measures to curb it.

He detailed that in order to reach to a large community, the positive campaign included MRA radio talk to at least 20 radio stations in different regions as well as some television shows.