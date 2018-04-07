Healthcare for all is costly but achievable, says minister

It has been two years since the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, announced plans for Tanzania to have a mandatory health insurance law as part of the country’s new health sector financing strategy.

As Tanzania marks World Health Day whose theme is “Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” the question that lingers is “how feasible is the health insurance plan?”

The Minister highlights challenges ahead and what can be done in this interview with Mwananchi’s Health Reporter, Herrieth Makweta. Excerpts;

Qn: Looking at the level of progress Tanzania is making on Universal Health Coverage (UHC); what makes you feel confident that the country will be able to provide health for all as planned by the government?

Ans: We are getting the support of the World Bank (WB) in trying to find out how we can achieve this plan. But we have to agree on the source of the money that will help finance this strategy. Until now, it’s the minister for Finance who has to decide on the finances of this country.

We are looking at how to finance it but on the overall, we can achieve it.

Qn: It’s now two years since you announced that you would table a motion in Parliament on a Bill to introduce mandatory health insurance in the country. When will this materialize? Can Tanzania really implement this law?

Ans: We are currently in consultative meetings regarding this matter. We are indeed following up on this matter. It’s at the level of the Cabinet Secretariat. Our partners in this, the World Bank, gave their guidance about the plan. We couldn’t ignore their inputs. The point is still on how this will be financed. We had planned that the Bill would be tabled in this current (April) Parliament session but I am not sure if we can, as of now. But, I am sure we will be able to make it in the September session. Delays on this law is one of my big headaches. I have directed my principal secretary to make sure this is finalized.

Qn: During the last Parliament, some MPs suggested that Tanzania should take experts to other countries on a learning tour so that they pick what to apply on UHC in Tanzania. Are you taking heed of this advice?

Ans: Our key advisor on this plan, the World Bank, has advised that before we can take our experts for a learning tour, we should hold a meeting here in our country to brief them on the current situation in our settings. This is meant to help them to focus on relevant issues when they arrive in the host countries. We are taking heed of World Bank’s advice. For now, we are also planning to host experts from other countries to brief us on what they did to achieve UHC. We are in the process of holding a stakeholders’ meeting on this aspect.

Qn: Which countries are you particularly planning to learn from?

Ans: We are thinking about Rwanda. They have made some good progress in UHC. In that country, every individual is given $7 to $10 per year and up to 90 per cent of all people are on health insurance. Just like our Communty Health Fund (CHF). Another country is Ghana, although they are facing some challenges. They have been implementing the plan we had before; where they spend 2 per cent of VAT to pay for those who cannot afford healthcare, but it looks like Ghana is failing on this too. Another county is Korea. Jordan has also made good progress. In Jordan, not much money is paid they have a model which works like that of credit societies and through this they have been able to put many people from the informal sector on health insurance.

Qn: In Tanzania now, less than 30 per cent of the people are on health insurance. How challenging is this to you as health minister?

Ans: It’s indeed challenging for me. You see, the healthcare sector is full of challenges, especially considering that the government is expected to finance it. The demand for quality healthcare is high. The number of people who are exempted from paying for healthcare is high. For instance, we may take Sh1 billion to finance our national hospital but 50 per cent of it goes into paying for those on exemption. It’s too much money that the government has to pay; considering that there are other competing priorities, such as paying health workers’ salaries and building infrastructure. The lack of health insurance for all affects my plans to a large extent.

Qn: So, how will the government bridge this health insurance gap?

Ans: I have asked the National Health Insurance Fund to try and be creative on this.

Qn: But how?

Ans: By actually borrowing a leaf from what telecom companies are doing. These companies have been coming up with various products and campaigns that sensitize people to purchase those products…what I told NHIF is that they can learn from these examples. We have an initiative such as Toto Afya Card which is priced at Sh50, 400. If NHIF goes on a major campaign to sensitize people from all walks of life; in bars, market places and so on, and if they can put in place an affordable healthcare scheme, there will be more people joining the fund. Another way of bridging the gap is having a mandatory health insurance for all.

Qn: Are you, as the government, engaging the private health sector in achieving these goals?

Ans: Indeed. That’s very important. My appeal to the private health sector, especially those in private health insurance companies is that they should set prices that are affordable to their clients. Most of them tend to set their prices high. This poses a challenge for many people. But all in all, we are working well with the private sector.

Qn: What’s your assessment of the private sector’s role in the country’s plans to achieve UHC?

Ans: The private sector is indeed quite helpful but the only problem I see is that most of these stakeholders are giving more priority to people who can afford healthcare. Not the poor people. They need to change. They should look into ways of reducing the cost of the services they offer. It’s often too high. If they do this, it means we will have more people enrolling in health insurance schemes. This would enable the government to achieve its goals.

Qn: At most health conferences we have been to, we have heard members of the private sector say there is mutual distrust between them and the government. How true is this?