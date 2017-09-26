Hearing of Barlow murder case to resume next month

The case of killing of former Mwanza Regional Police Commander Liberatus Barlow is expected to resume mid-next month after a long time of investigation. The hearing of killing Mr Barlow was adjourned in April this year. High Court Registrar in Mwanza Francis Kabwe told The Citizen by phone on Sunday that the hearing would resume mid-next month. However, Mr Kabwe said the case would be given priority as it involved a chain of government officials working outside Mwanza Region and also it had taken a long time. Mr Barlow was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday night of October 13, 2012.