Hearing of Tido Mhando’s case to start next month



Mr Mhando faces four counts of abuse of power, which caused the loss of Sh887 million to the government.

Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau prosecutor Leonard Swai told senior resident magistrate Huruma Shaidi said the hearing of the case was scheduled for mention tomorrow.

Earlier the case was under resident magistrate Ms Victoria Nongwa.

The prosecution says it has two witnesses during the first day of hearing and other two will give their evidence the following day.

It was alleged that while in Dubai, UAE, on June 16, 2008, Mr Mhando who was the TBC director general, misused his authority by signing a contract on TV programmes between TBC and Channel 2 Group Corporation without the tendering processes.

In the second count, Mr Mhando is accused of having abused office on June 20, 2008 after signing the contract between TBC and BV1.

It is alleged that on the third count, between August 11 and September 2008, while in Dubai, Mr Tido abused office by signing a contract to purchase, distribute and install communication towers to TBC in favour of BV1.

It is alleged that in the fourth count, on November 16, 2008, while in Dubai, Mr Mhando abused office by signing a contract of managing TBC broadcasting infrastructure in favour of BV1

In the last count it is alleged that between June and November 16, 2008 while in Dubai, Mr Mhando caused a loss amounting Sh887,122,219.19.

Mr Mhando defended by counsel Ramadhani Maleta.