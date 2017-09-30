Heart diseases big health threat

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) has called upon the public to develop a habit to regularly go for medical checkup to avoid health complications.

The call was made on Saturday by Heart Specialist Dr Tulizo Sanga when speaking to journalists during the World Heart Day commemoration held at the JKCI.

Dr Sanga said statistics shows that over 17 million people lose their lives due to heart disease worldwide and more than 75 million people live with the disease every year.

“It is the disease that causes the death of most people in the world and the situation seems to be worse in developing countries, including Tanzania,” said Dr Sanga.

He added; “Tanzania has not yet done extensive research but since this institute was established we have been diagnosing more than 300 patients a day and many come in last stage of illness.”

In just five days between September 25 and 29, this year JKCI doctors performed 28 surgeries in partnership with specialists from the African Doctor Institute. This was part of the celebration of the World Heart Day commemoration.

For his part, JKCI Nutritionist Louiza Shem said poor lifestyle and not exercising enough have contributed to heart diseases.

“Fortunately there is no food that a person should not use to avoid heart disease, we normal advise on how much to use to prevent these diseases,” said Shem.