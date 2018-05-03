Heart institute mourns its specialist

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) management and staff have expressed their sadness following the demise of a colleague, who was a specialist in cardiovascular diseases, Dr Onesmo Mhewa.

Dr Mhewa passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital in the city where he had been admitted to.

A statement released to the media on Thursday, May 3, by the institute’s public relations officer Anna Nkinda revealed that Dr Mhewa, who had specialised in the field of anesthesiology, died on Wednesday, May 2 at around 5pm.

“We are saddened by Dr Mhewa’s demise. We will provide further information about burial arrangements and other procedures,” she wrote.

Anesthesiologists are medical doctors who design and implement plans to usher patients safely through surgery.

Dr Mhewa’s death report was also confirmed by the Marketing officer of the Aga Khan Hospital, Mr Olayce Lotha, when reached by The Citizen via telephone on Thursday.