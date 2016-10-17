Heart outfit needs Sh800m for surgeries

By Harieth Makweta @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least Sh800 million is needed to facilitate the rare heart surgeries to some 500 children at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

This was revealed by JKCI executive director Prof Mohamed Janab when he was receiving Sh303 million donated by some stakeholders.

Those who donated and the amount in brackets are Baps Charities (Sh222 million), Youth Welfare Trust (Sh48.4 million) and I & M Bank (Sh33 million). The donation will enable the institute perform surgeries to 138 children Prof Janab said surgeries are scheduled to start at the beginning of next year.

According to data availed by JKCI, the institute has so far performed the rare surgeries to at least 234 children from January 2016.

Meanwhile, Prof Janab said that the institute has been offering free screening to pregnant women in efforts to protect unborn babies. According to him, some children have been inheriting heart diseases from their mothers.

“We have already screened at least 27 pregnant women, and the findings indicate that about 3 children are born with heart problems,” he said.