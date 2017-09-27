Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Heavy rain destroys 30 houses in Tanzania’s north-west Kagera Region

  • The destroyed houses are those mostly located in Buganguzi, Kamachumu and Mubunda wards. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 26.
By Phinias Bashaya @TheCitizenTz pbashaya@tz.nationmedia.com

Muleba. Nearly 30 households in Muleba District, Kagera Region have been rendered homeless after their houses were destroyed following a heavy rain and strong winds.

Apart from destroying the houses, the rain also destroyed crops, according to Buganguzi Ward Counsellor Fortunatus Mwebesa.

Muleba District Commissioner Richard Ruyango confirmed the incident adding that the district authorities were assessing the magnitude of the damage caused by the rains so as to decide the kind of help to offer.

“I have visited the affected families, we will release a full report after completion of the assessment,” said Mr Ruyango.

According to him, the victims have currently found shelter in neighbours’ and relatives houses.

