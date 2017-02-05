Heavy rain leave 800 homeless

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Over 800 people in Nyamagana District have been left homeless after their houses were destroyed by heavy rain on Thursday.

Nyamagana District Commissioner Mary Tesha on Friday appealed for humanitarian assistance, especially food, for the victims who have also lost their properties.

According to her, the rain which was accompanied by strong winds, destroyed some 231 households in four wards.

She identified the wards as Mahina where 94 houses were destroyed, Nyegezi (61), Butimba (64) and Mkuyuni (12).

She called on well-wishers, businesspersons and institutions to support the victims with food and tents for temporary shelter.

“Currently, the Mwanza City Council has no money at its disaster management unit to support the victims,” she said.

She said the District Peace and Security Committee has already begun to look for aid for the victims.

She has also urged those rebuilding their houses to adhere to recommendations by experts to put up stronger structures that are able to withstand such natural disasters.

“Most of the destroyed houses were not strong enough; they were not built with strong material,” she said. Mwanza City Council executive director Kiomoni Kibamba said they had started verifying names of the victims. One of the victims from Butimba ward, Mr Shija Mwanaminza, said that it was only by luck that nobody was injured in the incident.