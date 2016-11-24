Heavy rain wreaks havoc, causes traffic jams in Dar

Dar es Salam. The city centre and other low-lying areas were flooded due to the heavy rain that lasted for the greater part of the morning yesterday.

Business came to a standstill in the city as people could not leave their homes for work and vehicles had to be parked due to traffic jams.

A survey by The Citizen found out that houses and major roads in various parts of the city were flooded leading to traffic jams and destruction of properties.

In Mbezi Shule in Kinondoni District, the traffic jam on the Bagamoyo Road was as long as one kilometre.

Most of the commuter buses that ply the city routes were almost empty as most people stayed home. Vendors hardly did any business and complained that the heavy rain made them incur losses as they could not get customers the way they are used to.

In Jangwani, a low-lying area near the busy Kariakoo Trade Centre, The Citizen found residents vacating their houses because of the floods.