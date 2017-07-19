Herders now seek land for grazing

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. Livestock keepers in Kagera Region are seeking an alternative area for grazing following the government’s decision to evict them from the protected areas early this year.

They said although they could not challenge the authorities on the move, the eviction has led to thousands of cattle wondering in villages without pastures.

“We need a grazing land, short of which, we will be doomed”, lamented the chairman of the livestock keepers at Rwakaremela village, Kasulo ward in Ngara District, Nicholas Kidenke.

He said early this week that the expansive land, which they used for grazing in Ngara, Karagwe and Muleba districts have either been turned into conservation areas or crop fields.

“We are appealing to the government to settle us in areas, which will not lead to conflict with farmers and conservation authorities,” he said, noting that the interests of the herders should considered.

In April this year, the government forcefully evicted hundreds of cattle keepers who had illegally settled in Buriji, Biharamulo and Kimisi wildlife reserves.

However, after being forced out of the protected areas, they could not find enough space to feed their large number of animals because many villages in Kagera do not have special areas for grazing.

Accounts from some villagers say, they were given only a week to move out with their large herds, but were not allocated land where they could settle, thus rendering thousands of cattle heads roaming from one village to another.

Other villagers claimed that their animals have often been confiscated by the game rangers. However, figures on the livestock population in Kagera could not be obtained.

It is estimated that the region hosts thousands of cattle some of them from the neighbouring countries, specifically Rwanda and Uganda whose nationals settled in the region in different times in the past.

One villager who identified himself as Shakila Rumanyika from Kyamiholwa village in Muleba said he lost 315 head of cattle to the rangers recently and that efforts to retrieve them have been to no avail.

For his part, Mr. Rutabingwa Venant from Muungano village in Karagwe District pleaded with President John Magufuli to intervene in the crisis, knowing too well that the livestock sector also contributes to the national economy.