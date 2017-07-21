Heroes Day to be celebrated in style

By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania People Defence Forces (TPDF) have said there will be no public celebrations of this year’s Heroes Day.

Instead, the day will be marked through social and community services to the public.

The TPDF head of Planning and Development, Maj Gen Simon Mumwi, said the day will be marked on July 25th and instead of celebrations this year, TPDF members will be engaged in issuing health services and cleanness in various areas.

Maj Gen Mumwi said in Dar es Salaam, health services will be offered at Mnazi Mmoja grounds. He also said TPDF soldiers will clean Kaboya heroes graves in Bukoba and Naliendele area in Mtwara.

He said elsewhere, soldiers will clean various public utilities such as hospitals, markets, schools, open spaces.

“Soldiers will also engage in various sporting activities with civilians,” he said.