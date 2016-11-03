High Court fails to give ruling on Musoma caustic soda girl

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The High Court here on Thursday fails to give a ruling on a dispute over an eight-year old girl who mistakenly took caustic soda thinking it was drinking water while in school.

High Court Judge Issa Maige noted that there was a contradiction between the national law and the applicant’s petition filing.

The Judge quoted Civil Procedure Code Sect 70 regarding the process of filing appeal from original decree.

The Lord disclosed that the applicant was supposed to apply at the high court seeking its termination of the earlier decree made by the Musoma Resident Court.

Magdalena entered a room at a kindergarten school owned by the Free Pentecostal Church of Tanzania (FPCT) in Musoma to quench her thirst in 2012 and mistakenly took the caustic soda.

Magdalena’s father Edward Mkama filed a petition at the Musoma Resident Court demanding compensation of Sh147 million from FPCT. The Court ruled in favour of the applicant.

The ruling prompted FPCT to file an appeal at the Mwanza High Court through Lawyer Baraka Makowe.

Judge Maige noted that the appeal made by the applicant did not indicate supporting supremacy clauses indicating why the petition was filed at the High Court automatically.

But Lawyer Makowe was not present at the Court Thursday to submit the supremacy clauses prompting Judge Maige to adjourn the case until Friday.

Reports indicate that the chemical that Magdalena drank was to be used for a soap-making training at the school and was kept in the store room as drinking water for children.