High-altitude medical clinic launched in Kilimanjaro

Tanzania becomes the second pioneer of such an exceptional clinic which is expected to save lives of those who encounter difficulties while climbing the roof of Africa.

Moshi. Kilimanjaro SAR, a helicopter based search and rescue Company in Moshi has launched the first ever high altitude medical clinic in Africa at St. Joseph Hospital.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Kilimanjaro SAR and St. Joseph Hospital ,the  Chief Executive Officer of Kilimanjaro SAR Limited ,Ivan Braun described the move as a ‘life saving.’

For her part, Dr Urbana Lyimo from St Joseph Hospital said that their mission is to make Mt Kilimanjaro the safest tourist destination in Africa and saving people’s lives, change lives and generate a profit for everyone in the tourist industry.


