By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam. Although Tanzania has recorded relatively tremendous achievement in financial inclusion, high interest rates on loans and charges – mainly on mobile money services – remain major challenges to financial inclusion stakes.

Outgoing Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor Benno Ndulu said this at the end of the week during the launch of the Second National Financial Framework (2018-2022).

He said that, while Tanzania is holding the leading position in Africa – and sixth globally – for putting in place sound financial inclusion frameworks, there still are challenges that need to be effectively addressed to ensure that Tanzanians are able to save and borrow for their own socioeconomic development.

According to Prof Ndulu, the challenges include high interest rates on loans, as well as services that do not meet customer expectations.

“High mobile money charges and providing service ineffectively are among the challenges that face the public in financial services,” the outgoing central bank boss said.

Noting that there are challenges which are indeed brought about by mobile money services providers, the governor stated that other problems relate to mobile money clients who lack reliable information, consistent income and adequate knowledge of financial issues.

Saying that the challenges do not end there, Prof Ndulu also stated that the country lacks adequate infrastructure, as well as systems of control which include shortcomings in the regulations that allow the public to join the financial services.

“Lack of national identification cards is also a huge stumbling block in accessing financial services – as well as customers understanding their rights, and how the systems protect them,” he stated.

Elaborating on the first framework, the governor said official statistics show that people close to financial services have increased to 86 per cent of the adult population this year – compared to 29 per cent in 2012, and nine per cent in 1961.

He further noted that the number of people using financial services has increased six times – to 65 per cent in 2017, compared to 11 per cent in 2006. Also, the rate of using non-financial services has reduced from 29 per cent to seven per cent in the same period.