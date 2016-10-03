High court to deliver ruling in monkey smuggling case tomorrow

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTz htesha@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The high court is expected to deliver its ruling on economic sabotage case facing two Netherland nationals and a Tanzanian today.

The accused, who include Eduard Verdanian, Artem Verdanian, bother Netherland nationals and Mr Iddy Misanya (Tanzanian), are accused of smuggling 61 monkeys.

The ruling will be delivered by high court judge Mr Joachim Tiganga after the defense side concluded to submit its witness.

In the case the prosecution side which was led by State Attorneys Mr Paul Kadushi and Mr Salim Msemo called 12 witnesses while the defense side called five witnesses.