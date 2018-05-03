Home Affairs budget rises by Sh15bn

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The ministry of Home Affairs has tabled its budget estimates in the parliament amounting to Sh945.5 billion.

This is an increase of Sh15 billion from the 2017/18 budget, which stood at Sh930.3 billion.

The Home Affairs minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said out of the aforementioned amount, Sh521.5 billion will cater for salaries, Sh385.7 billion for office expenses whereas Sh38.2 billion will be spent on development projects.

The minister told the parliament that by March, this year, they had received Sh725.3 billion of the total budget approved in the 2017/18 financial year, which was equivalent to 78 per cent.

“There are a number of achievements during this financial year. We have managed to reduce significantly the number of tragic road accidents, crime cases and our peace and security is also stable,” he said.

According to him, between July 2017 and March 2018, a total of 1,613 accidents were recorded in Tanzania, which caused 1,985 deaths and 4,447 injuries.

He added that a total of 47,236 criminal offences were reported between July 2017 and March, this year, compared to 56,913 during the 2016/17 financial year.