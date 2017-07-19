Home Affairs refutes claims of new regulations

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Home Affairs has refuted reports circulated on social media that it was expected to start using new regulations effectively from today (Wednesday).

A statement signed by the ministry’s acting head of communications Ms Christina Mwangosi says the circulating report was false. “The ministry is warning people who disseminated the information.

The ministry will take stern measures against those involved in creating and distributing on social media,” reads part of the statement whose copy was availed to this paper.

Ms Mwangosi said the government has a formal system of releasing information including making use of electronic and print media.