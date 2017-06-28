By Citizen Reporter

Dodoma. Tanzania has joined 91 other countries across the world to ratify international laws on the work of seafarers, sending a ray of hope to over 50,000 Tanzanians who work in various ships in and outside the country.

The Parliament ratified the International Labour Organisation (ILO) – Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 and the ILO Seafarers’ Identity Documents Convention (Revised), 2003.

With a large coastal area and a number of islands including Zanzibar and Pemba, Tanzania’s 50,000 seafarers stand to benefit from the international conventions and Members of Parliament (MPs), across their political divides, took turns to endorse the laws.

Moving the motion, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama said adopting the convention will help Tanzanian seafarers to get more job opportunities from shipping lines registered within and outside Tanzania.

“Besides, it will help Tanzanian seafarers to get access to training from a number of internationally-recognised institutions within the countries that have already ratified the laws….It will help our country to have good diplomatic relations with others on the ILO list while also bringing sanity into the seafarers’ profession,” she said.

According to the chairman of a Parliamentary Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa, adopting the laws means that Tanzania’s seafarers will now be able to use their work identities and move around the world freely without facing any challenge from law enforcing agencies in the countries where they will have to go.

“With international identities, they will be allowed to find time to rest in foreign countries while on their usual trips and also get, food, health and other related services using their identity cards,” he said.

Ratification of the ILO Seafarers’ Identity Documents Convention (Revised), 2003 means that Tanzanian seamen will have no need of seeking Visas whenever they want to travel to certain countries by sea and thus relieve them of the need to undergo the tiresome processes.

Tanzania will also be able to get foreign earnings through the work of its seafarers in foreign ships.

They will also be able to get the service of repatriation when the ship – in which he/she works – has gone astray or is on any mechanical fault.

The opposition spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Mr Abdallah Mtolea, commended the government for coming with a convention that he said seeks to bring sanity in the maritime industry.

He said since Tanzania has business links with a number of countries whose ships dock at the country’s sea ports, there was no reason for the camp to oppose the move.