By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government is finalizing the verification exercise of the actual amount it owes its various suppliers and contractors that will end tomorrow (Friday), the government has said.

This sends new hope to various suppliers and contractors who have not been paid for their service for up to three years now.

The Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa said this, responding to a question from Mr Omary Mgumba (Morogoro South East - CCM) who wanted to know when would the government start paying the money to those who had supplied various services and products to a number of government ministries, departments and agencies.

He lamented that delays in payments have seen some suppliers accruing huge penalties in form of increasing interest rates from financial institutions where the money for the supplies was obtained.

But Mr Majaliwa said the government had no option but to conduct a thorough audit – involving the Ministry of Finance and in certain circumstances, the Controller and Auditor General – so as to be sure of the size the debt before it gets paid.

“Let me tell this August House that the verification exercise ends tomorrow (Friday) and after that, the Ministry of Finance and Planning will issue a report to various ministries regarding the actual amount to be paid to various suppliers and contractors before actual payment starts,” he said.