Hopes for EAC heads of state meet fade yet again

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The likelihood of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State summit taking place in the near future looked remote once again yesterday following reports it was being postponed for the third time in a row.

The meeting of the regional leaders was scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam on April 28, but impeccable sources at the EAC secretariat said it would not take place as agreed.

Kenya is reported to have notified the regional organisation that it would not be able to attend the Summit, and instead recommended that the event should take place on May 10.

No concrete reasons were given by Kenya as to why it wants the meeting rescheduled to another date. But the country is currently bracing for a general election on August 8.

“The Kenyan government simply said it would be pre-occupied around April 28th and suggested that the summit takes place on May 10th,” a senior official of the secretariat told The Citizen on condition of anonymity.

He added, however, that the new dates had to be agreed on by all the six member countries of the bloc - Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan - before it is communicated back to EAC secretariat.

The third postponement of the EAC Summit in four months means key decisions on crucial matters facing the regional bloc, such as the financial challenges, will have to wait until an indefinite time.

The summit was initially expected to be held either in January or February this year with a major key issue being to resolve the impasse over the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the bloc and the European Union.