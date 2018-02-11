Sunday, February 11, 2018

Hospitals warn Rukwa residents who abandon admitted relatives

The secretary at Kristu Mfalme Hospital, Sister Yasinta Rugagabi  said during the celebrations to mark the World Nurses Day that the tendency was resulting into unnecessary burden by hospitals.

By Mussa Mwangoka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sumbawanga. Rukwa region residents have been warned against their tendency of abandoning relatives who are admitted at the regional hospitals as a way of escaping associated with the treatment.

 

“This problem has become a burden to our hospital. It makes us to struggle financially. Members of the society need to change because patients might feel isolated,” she said.

 

He also urged the society to build the culture of visiting patients who are admitted at hospitals as well as donating various goods to them so that they feel to be part of their community.

 

 

