Hospitals warn Rukwa residents who abandon admitted relatives

By Mussa Mwangoka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sumbawanga. Rukwa region residents have been warned against their tendency of abandoning relatives who are admitted at the regional hospitals as a way of escaping associated with the treatment.

The secretary at Kristu Mfalme Hospital, Sister Yasinta Rugagabi said during the celebrations to mark the World Nurses Day that the tendency was resulting into unnecessary burden by hospitals.

“This problem has become a burden to our hospital. It makes us to struggle financially. Members of the society need to change because patients might feel isolated,” she said.