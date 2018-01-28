Hotelier to sue union for compensation

Moshi. An investor in Laitolya Tours & Safaris has opened a case seeking millions of shillings in compensation from Uru Kati Mawela Co-operative union to offset business losses.

According to the tour firm’s director Joachim Minde, the firm decided to file a case after it won a compensation case that had been opened by the union earlier.

In the earlier case, the union had asked the court to name them the rightful owners of a 27.54 hectare farm occupied by Kifumbu Estate.

The tour company has built, through its sister firm Ndovu Posho Mills, a tourist hotel known as Kilemakyaro Mountain Lodge within the disputed land.

In the initial case the union had asked the court to compel Laitolya to pay it $153,600 (Sh340 million) as land lease arrears dating back to 1994. In the ruling made in January 19, 2018, Judge Benedict Mingwa of the High Court in Moshi, quashed the case, saying it was the union that went against the lease agreement.

The judge also ordered the union to pay for expenses associated with the case as well as hand over the ownership certificate to Laitolya to enable it prepare documentation for ownership of part of the farm.

When speaking to The Citizen, Mr Minde said he was in the process of filing a case to seek compensation for losses incurred as a result of the union interfering with the Laitolya Tours & Safaris affairs since 1994.

“I was shocked to hear that they (union) are seeking the President’s and Lands minister’s intervention. They should appeal in court if they are unsatisfied with the ruling, instead of politicizing the matter…they interfered with the contract,” he said, adding that the conflict dates back many years and had seen the intervention on many ministers.

At the weekend the union called a meeting to discuss the ruling, whereby it appealed to President John Magufuli and Lands minister William Lukuvi to intervene on their behalf.

Uru Kati Mawela union chairman Richard Kimaro alleged that the cooperative only leased 10 hectares to the investor in 1992, but the latter went behind the organization to acquire extra land, which now totals 27.45 hectares.

