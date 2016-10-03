Hoteliers bitter as austerity has reduced flow of clients

By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Privately-owned conference centres and hotels in Moshi and much of Kilimanjaro region are struggling to cope with declining business due to the government’s reduction in the number of meetings and preferance for using public institutions instead.

Many of the hotels and lodges affected were constructed in the past 15 years and recorded a ‘boom’ during the fourth phase government, hosting all manner of conferences, seminars, workshops and other meetings organized by the government or its institutions.

A survey conducted by this newspaper indicated that there was a sharp decline of business in many such outfits which used to be patronised by public officials during meetings. Owners of some of the hotels and conference facilities which were constructed for billions of shillings are now deeply worried over probable inability to repay loans they had taken for the projects.

Several of them have retrenched some workers due to inability to pay them salaries in the wake of the downturn in business. Many hoteliers pointed out that they had been making more money from conferences and meetings than from accommodation.