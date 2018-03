By Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Four people of the same family have died after a house they were sleeping in caught fire.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 11, at Magwira village in Chalinze.

The source of the fire could not be established immediately.

Speaking to The Citizen, Coast Region Police Commander, Mr Jonathana Shanna investigation of the incident was underway.