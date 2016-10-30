How ‘ghost borrowers’ brought down Twiga Bancorp

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Financial woes of the embattled state-owned bank Twiga Bancorp under the custody of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) were set to blow out of proportion.

Exactly two years ago the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) grilled the then managers of the bank over ghost customers, whose loan interests had amounted to Sh584 million. The principal loan sums for the ghost account holders could not be accounted for.

The management, failed to produce before the committee the list of clientele, who had secured the loans from the bank or prove that the interest could be vouched for or recovered.

The then deputy chairman of PAC Deo Filikunjombe addressed reporters on the issue, quoting findings from a report compiled by the Controller and Auditor General(CAG) office.

According to the CAG 2012/13 report, Sh584 million could not be traced as interest collected from the ghost borrowers or records to trace their whereabouts.

The bank had in the same year requested for more funds from the government to raise capital, but the committee had rejected the bank’s appeal.

In the cause of grilling, the then bank’s board chairman, Prof Amon Mbelle, admitted there were serious mismanagement issues at the bank.

Mr Filikunjombe had said it was shocking the management earned a disclaimer by the auditors after they claimed they had failed to understand financial reports presented by the management.

Two years later, the Governor of BoT, Prof Benno Ndulu, disbanded the bank’s board of directors and the entire management team.

According to Prof Ndulu, the continuation of the bank’s operations posed a systematic risk to the stability of the financial system.

“The continuation of the bank’s operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors,” he said, adding that the bank had no capital and was stuck with a debt of Sh21 billion.

A statutory manager has already been appointed by BoT to handle the affairs of the bank. The move comes only two months after the Treasury Registrar assured the bank it would not be closed down, citing that a technical team appointed by the government was working around the clock to ensure the problems at the bank were addressed.

The BoT’s move, however, was not entirely surprising considering especially after the government turned down the recapitalisation request after the initial capital of Sh7.5 billion ran dry.

BoT will look around for other investors and strengthen systems so that it gets back to normalcy with the appointment of a new board and management.

According to the governor, members of the public should not worry since BoT will protect the interests of depositors.

President John Magufuli recently hinted during his address to senior officials of the BoT that the government would not pump in more money to entities owned by the state if they couldn’t sustain themselves.

He mentioned Twiga Bancorp as one of the financial institutions that relied on the government to fund its operations and directed that the bank should closely supervised.