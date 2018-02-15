How Africa can boost health sector

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Leaders of African countries must think ‘outside the box’ if their countries were to defeat new and emerging challenges facing the health sector, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary has said.

Gracing the 8th Annual Scientific and Health Conference, organised by Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), here on Wednesday, Dr Sicily Kariuki said Africa needs to make use of scientific research findings that are supported with evidence in order to respond to common challenges facing the continent.

“We should be aware that we are still confronted with daunting global emergency and re-emerging health challenges, while traditional diseases, health issues and inequality in health remain acute,” she said.

According to her, the sluggish world economic recovery and divergent trends of economic growth have added to the difficulty of ensuring the effective supply and the balanced and reasonable allocation of health resources.

“Promoting health remains an arduous task and nothing short of concerted international efforts is required for truly delivering the goal of health for all,” the health CS said.