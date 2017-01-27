How Tanzania suffers from export of raw crops

By Saumu Mwalimu and Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania losses over Sh1.6 trillion annually through exports of raw cashewnuts and importation of sugar, edible oil and milk.

This money could be saved if the country focuses on agro processing, agriculture experts who met in Dar es Salaam today have observed.

The lost money include $110 million from raw export of cashewnuts and $250 million in sugar importation. There is also $358 million through importation of edible oil and $20 million from milk importation.

Agriculture stakeholders said this in their breakfast dialogue organised by Policy Forum and Agricultural Non-State Actors Forum (Ansaf). They noted that the government could save all this money if it has long term strategies and protection of local market, among others.